Meesho top downloaded Indian app; beats Facebook with 25 mn downloads: SensorTower

Social commerce platform Meesho has beaten Facebook and has become the most downloaded Indian app with 25 million downloads in the month of October, according to data by SensorTower. Facebook -- the social media platform which now comes under the newly renamed Meta Platforms Inc. - reported 23 million downloads in the same month. Data collated by SensorTower includes downloads for the App Store and Google Play worldwide between October 1-31.

Meesho registered 750 per cent growth in users over last year during its flagship festive sale event – Maha Indian Shopping League from October 6-9. ~60 per cent of the total demand was driven by Tier 4+ markets including remote locations like Khawzhwal and Sopore.

“Fuelling our efforts to digitise Bharat, Maha Indian Shopping League served as an entry point for millions of users to shop online with Meesho. Our focus on providing quality products at the lowest-price for customers coupled with ease of doing business for sellers is adding momentum to our mission of democratising internet commerce in India. Our flagship festive sale event saw over 80 per cent orders coming from tier 2+ markets, a true reflection of our efforts to cut deep into India’s undeserved regions,” Meesho founder and CEO Vidit Aatrey said.

Top downloaded apps in October 2021

Meanwhile, the Chinese short video app TikTok, which was banned by the Indian government last year following the India-China standoff at the Galwan Valley, continues to remain the most downloaded app globally. TikTok clocked a whopping 57 million downloads in the month of October. Largest number of TikTok downloads were from Douyin in China at 17 per cent, followed closely by US at 11 per cent.

Instagram, another product from the stables of Mark Zuckerberg-owned Meta, continues to remain the second most downloaded non-gaming app globally. The social media app logged 56 million downloads in the month of October. Largest number of Instagram downloads were reported from India at 39 per cent, followed by Brazil at 6 per cent.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Telegram continued to remain among the top five most installed non-gaming apps. Apps like YouTube, Google Maps and Spotify logged 13 million, 9 million and 6 million downloads respectively.

Also read: Meesho announces $5.5 mn ESOP liquidity program for current, ex-employees

Also read: Meesho records 750% surge in userbase during festive season sales led by India's remote areas

Also read: Meesho announces festive season sales; offers car, cash rewards every hour