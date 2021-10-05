Meesho announces festive season sales; offers car, cash rewards every hour

Social commerce unicorn, Meesho, has announced its festive season sale, ‘Maha Indian Shopping League’, from October 6 to 9. The company said that it has onboarded over 1 lakh new sellers ahead of the four-day festive sale and expects 3X more daily orders from customers in Tier-2 cities. Meesho’s flagship sale also offers its consumers a chance to win big with an Rs 20 crore worth of prizes. Every hour, users will have an opportunity to win prizes ranging from a premium car, total cash rewards of Rs 1 crore, Meesho credits worth Rs 15 crore, to gold coins and appliances worth over Rs 2 crore, it said.



With demand for online shopping coming in from the country’s Tier-2 cities and beyond, Meesho said that it has undertaken many initiatives to involve participation from users in those areas. Earlier this year, the company announced an industry-first 0% seller commission model that saw a 10x growth in sellers joining the platform.



“We are excited to reimagine Bharat’s festive shopping experiences with Maha Indian Shopping League. To truly democratise internet commerce, we have lowered entry barriers and improved ease of business for sellers, enabling more local businesses across the country to join us and sell online. This ultimately improves access to a range of quality products for all Tier 2+ shoppers. Today 5% of Indian households shop with us every day, and we’re expecting to make festive shopping a simpler, more rewarding experience for many more,” Vidit Aatrey, Founder & CEO, Meesho said.



Leveraging the affordability factor of the products on the platform by connecting sellers directly with the buyers, Meesho says that it is looking to go deeper into India’s underserved markets and has expanded its category offerings to automotive accessories, pet supplies, sports and fitness.



In the last 6 months, Meesho has seen its monthly transacting users grow by 2.8x while monthly orders rose by 2.5X, 40% of Meesho’s new users from the same period were also first-time e-commerce users. With Maha Indian Shopping League, Meesho expects to clock 3X more daily orders by connecting customers to over 2.5 lakh sellers and 700+ product categories.



Last week, Meesho raised $ 570 million in a Series F round led by Fidelity Management & Research Company and B Capital Group doubling its valuation to$ 4.9 billion in less than 5 months.

