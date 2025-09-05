EV charging growth hinges on skilled workforce, says new MBRDI–TERI report

Mercedes-Benz Research and Development India (MBRDI), in collaboration with The Energy and Resources Institute (TERI), has published a first-of-its-kind whitepaper addressing the pressing need for specialised skills to support India’s growing electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure.

The report, unveiled on September 3, emphasises that building a robust EV charging ecosystem is not only about expanding physical infrastructure but also about equipping the workforce with new technical competencies.

“Sustainability goes beyond technology; it is about people. With Future-In-Charge, we are not only bridging the skills gap but also tackling the systemic barriers to bringing about a holistic change in the EV skilling and infrastructure landscape. By partnering with TERI to equip young professionals with future-ready skills in areas like smart grid integration and IoT, we see this as a foundational investment in India’s future and a model that can inspire similar initiatives worldwide,” said Manu Saale, Managing Director and CEO, MBRDI.

The whitepaper identifies critical skill categories, including electrical engineering, power electronics, cybersecurity, renewable energy integration, and consumer safety protocols. It also stresses the importance of multi-stakeholder collaboration between government bodies, academic institutions, and private enterprises.

Dr. Vibha Dhawan, Director General, TERI, highlighted the role of such collaborations in accelerating India’s energy transition. “With India accelerating its shift towards clean mobility, building a skilled workforce in EV charging infrastructure is crucial. Future-In-Charge, a joint initiative of TERI and MBRDI, is a forward-looking step to bridge industry needs with youth talent. By providing NCVET-approved training aligned with the latest technological standards, we aim to empower the next generation of professionals to lead India’s green jobs in the clean mobility journey with expertise and confidence.”

The document recommends developing training programmes, certification standards, and curricula tailored to EV charging technologies. It also calls for creating a national skilling framework that aligns with India’s ambitious clean mobility targets.

With EV adoption growing rapidly, the report notes that India needs thousands of skilled professionals to ensure reliable charging infrastructure and support the country’s decarbonisation goals.