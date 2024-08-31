Mercedes taps rising star Kimi Antonelli to replace Lewis Hamilton in 2025

Mercedes has announced that 18-year-old Kimi Antonelli will replace Lewis Hamilton in their Formula One driver lineup for the 2025 season. The Italian driver, currently competing in Formula 2 with Prema Racing, will partner with George Russell, as Hamilton prepares to switch to Ferrari.

Antonelli, who has impressed with a sprint and feature race victory in Formula 2 this year, expressed his excitement at the opportunity: "Reaching F1 is a dream I've had since I was a small boy... I am still learning a lot, but I feel ready for the opportunity," he said in a statement. "I'm also really excited to become George's team-mate. He came through the team's junior programme just like myself and is someone I have a huge amount of respect for ... I am looking forward to learning from him and working together to deliver on track."

Russell also welcomed the news, acknowledging the support he received from Hamilton and expressing his desire to provide similar guidance to Antonelli: "I know how much of a support Lewis was for me throughout my time as a junior driver and since I've been his team-mate. I've learned so much from him and I hope to play a similar role for Kimi," he said.

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff praised Antonelli's talent and speed, highlighting the young driver's potential: "Kimi has consistently shown the talent and speed needed to compete at the very top of our sport," he said. "We know it will be another big step up, but he has impressed us in his F1 testing this year ... in George, he has an experienced team-mate from (whom) he can learn and hone his craft".

The announcement marks a significant shift for Mercedes, who will be entering a new era with a young and promising driver pairing.