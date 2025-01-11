Meta and Amazon scale back diversity programs ahead of Trump inauguration

Meta and Amazon are scaling down their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) programs as conservative criticism of such initiatives grows, particularly ahead of Republican Donald Trump’s return to the U.S. presidency. The decisions reflect a broader trend among major corporations moving away from diversity policies that gained traction after the 2020 protests over the killing of George Floyd.

Meta’s Policy Overhaul

In an internal memo shared with employees, Meta announced the termination of its DEI programs, which covered hiring, training, and supplier diversity. This move follows a series of other significant changes at Meta, including the discontinuation of its U.S. fact-checking program and the promotion of Joel Kaplan, a prominent Republican, to chief global affairs officer. Additionally, Dana White, CEO of the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and a close ally of Trump, was recently elected to Meta’s board.

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg appears to be seeking to rebuild relations with Trump, who has previously criticised the company’s content policies and threatened legal action against its leadership. In December, Meta made a notable $1 million contribution to Trump’s inaugural fund, marking a departure from its previous practices.

“The legal and policy landscape surrounding diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the United States is changing,” said Janelle Gale, Meta’s Vice President of Human Resources, in the memo. She pointed to recent Supreme Court rulings that signal a shift in how courts view DEI initiatives. Gale also acknowledged that the term “DEI” has become controversial, with some perceiving it as a mechanism for preferential treatment.

As part of its restructuring, Meta will eliminate its dedicated DEI team, and Chief Diversity Officer Maxine Williams will transition to a new role focused on accessibility and engagement.

Amazon Follows Suit

Amazon has also announced plans to phase out its representation and inclusion programs by the end of 2024. In a December memo, the company described its efforts to “wind down outdated programs and materials” in light of the changing legal environment.

This decision aligns with broader conservative opposition to DEI initiatives, particularly following a 2023 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned affirmative action in university admissions. Legal challenges to corporate diversity policies have also gained momentum, with a recent appeals court decision barring Nasdaq from enforcing diversity requirements for corporate boards.