Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg says companies need more 'masculine energy', criticises US President Joe Biden

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently spoke at length about corporate culture, politics, and controversial changes to Meta’s content policies during an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience. His comments about “masculine energy” in workplaces and his criticism of the Biden administration have drawn significant attention, alongside major policy shifts at Meta that some say undermine diversity and accountability.

In the interview, Zuckerberg criticised what he described as “culturally neutered” corporate environments that avoid traditional masculine traits like aggression. He argued that workplaces need a balance of masculine and feminine energy to succeed.

“Masculine energy, I think, is good,” he said. “Corporate culture was really trying to get away from it … It’s like you want feminine energy, you want masculine energy … But I do think the corporate culture sort of had swung toward being this somewhat more neutered thing.”

Zuckerberg, who enjoys activities like mixed martial arts and hunting, added that while masculine traits are valuable, he also supports creating opportunities for women. “You want women to be able to succeed and have companies that can unlock all the value from having great people no matter what their background or gender,” he said.

Meta’s controversial policy changes

The podcast episode aired just days after Meta announced several major changes to its policies:

Loosening moderation rules: Meta will now allow more leniency for posts criticising immigrants, transgender people, and non-binary individuals. The company has also removed restrictions on some forms of exclusionary language based on gender or sex.

Ending fact-checking: Meta has stopped using third-party fact-checking services in the United States.

Scaling back diversity efforts: Internal training and hiring programmes aimed at improving diversity within Meta have been significantly reduced.

These changes have been met with criticism, with some arguing they will lead to increased hate speech and create a less inclusive environment for users and employees alike.

Frustration with the Biden administration

Zuckerberg also discussed Meta’s tensions with the Biden administration during the Covid-19 pandemic. He claimed that White House officials aggressively pressured Meta to remove posts they considered harmful, including satirical content.

“It was brutal,” Zuckerberg said. “The US government should be defending its companies, not be at the tip of the spear attacking its companies.”

Zuckerberg contrasted this with his optimism about former President Donald Trump, praising his focus on “making America win.”

The Biden administration has publicly criticised Meta’s recent policy changes. President Joe Biden said the decisions were “shameful” and warned about their potential impact. “We want to tell the truth … And you know, when you have millions of people reading, going online, reading this stuff, it is — anyway, I think it’s really shameful,” he said during a White House press briefing.

Zuckerberg’s comments also reignited debates about Meta’s alignment with Trump. In recent months, Zuckerberg has made efforts to signal support for Trump, including dining with him and adjusting platform policies that some view as favouring conservative voices.

This was Zuckerberg’s second appearance on Rogan’s show, which is one of the most influential podcasts globally, with millions of listeners. He praised podcasts as a way to bypass traditional media, calling them part of a “sea change” in communication.

Rogan’s podcast has become a platform for political conversations, with figures like Trump also appearing as guests. For now, the company faces mounting scrutiny from both its employees and the public, as questions about its values and direction grow louder.