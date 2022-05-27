Meta has a new privacy policy that’s coming into effect from July 26

Meta/Facebook has a new, updated privacy policy rolling in and the company has started notifying users about it. The privacy policy has also been rewritten to make it easier for users to understand and to reflect Meta’s latest products. One thing the social media company wants to make very clear though is the fact that they do not collect or sell data.

“While the text looks different in many places, Meta is not collecting, using, or sharing your data in new ways based on this policy update and we still do not sell your information,” Meta pointed out and added that “these Meta updates give us no new rights to people’s data. Our goal here is to be clearer and more transparent by adding more details and examples of our data practices”.

Users have already started being notified of the new changes, but they are all going into effect from July 26.

So, what’s new?

For starters, there is a new clear redesign and the platform’s Privacy Policy has been rewritten to make it easier for people to understand and also access controls to manage their own privacy options. Meta said that these changes have been made based on the feedback it has received from privacy experts, policy makers, and users.

Next, Meta has added more details about how it uses and shares user information with third parties. Users are also getting more control over who sees their posts and what posts they get to see on their timeline. For example, if a user selects a default audience for a post, the selection is going to apply to all of their posts on Facebook until a new audience setting has been manually selected. This ensures that a user does not have to make an audience selection for every post before it goes up.

The new privacy policy has also been made easier to access, available at www.facebook.com/privacy/center, for users to read and understand. “You can think of Privacy Center as a hub for your privacy questions, where you can learn about how we use data, make use of some of the various privacy controls that we offer, and brush up on key account security tips and tools. We’ll also continue adding more guides and controls to it,” Meta said.

Meta said that these changes have been brought in to help users understand how the company collects, uses, and shares user data and also to understand how things work on the platform, giving users more control over their privacy and data. The company explained that the new changes do not give it access to any new rights or data and users do not really need to do anything once they receive the notification regarding the updated privacy policy changes.

