Instagram is getting a new typeface and an energy refresh, and we’re here for it

Instagram has been around for 11 years now and over time we’ve seen the platform go through a series of little changes. From just being an app to share photos on, Instagram has moved towards something that’s much more, and the rest of the way forward is going to be heavily focused on videos, as CEO Adam Mosseri had mentioned.

If in your head, Instagram has always looked like this, how you see it today, you aren’t the only one. Small subtle changes have taken place in the UI and how the app looks, often too small for you to notice unless you really look. But now, after a radical logo change in 2016, Instagram is “evolving”.

The Meta-owned platform has announced that it is set to bring in “new energy” and this includes a visual refresh across multiple facets. “Our new system is designed to embrace continued evolution to help us create more immersive and inclusive experiences for our community,” Instagram said.

“Our new design system puts content at the center, with a focus on simplicity and self-expression. The new marketing layouts for Instagram showcase full-screen imagery, reference the in-app experience and celebrate the creativity we see from our community every day,” the platform added.

The new changes coming in include an illuminated gradient logo, a new typeface, and a focus on content. The gradient Instagram logo that was introduced in 2016 is getting an upgrade to make it look like it is “illuminated and alive” with the help of a 3D modelling process. “Through illumination, the gradient signals moments of discovery in our marketing, logo and even in-app as seen in Create mode, stickers and Instagram Story rings,” Instagram added.

The new typeface the platform is getting is called Instagram Sans which will be used across its brand and other media formats like ad campaigns. Instagram Sans has been designed with “our heritage in mind and includes multiple global scripts”. This font will also be available on the app and can be used on Stories and Reels.

And finally, the focus on content is all about full-screen views that we’ve seen Instagram testing for a while. This makes Instagram look more like TikTok, but well.

