Meta plans to be first to develop AGI that will surpass human intelligence

Meta is making big moves in the world of artificial intelligence (AI). CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced that Meta is planning to build its own super-smart AI, which can match or even surpass human intelligence. This type of AI is called artificial general intelligence (AGI).

According to CNN, Zuckerberg believes that to create the best AI for things like chatbots and businesses, they need to push AI technology even further. He said, “The next generation of services requires building full general intelligence.” The company’s long-term goal is to build this AGI, share it openly and responsibly, and make it available for everyone to use.

The report suggest that Meta is planning to use about 350,000 Nvidia AI chips by the end of the year. They’re also planning to combine their two major AI research groups, FAIR and GenAI, to speed up their work.

Zuckerberg sees a connection between AI and the virtual world of the metaverse. He predicts that by the end of the decade, many people will be talking to AIs throughout the day using smart glasses, like the ones Meta is building with Ray Ban. These glasses, powered by AI, let users make calls, send messages, and take videos without using their hands.

This announcement is one of Meta’s biggest commitments to AI yet. Other big tech companies like Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are also sharing new AI tools and ideas. But some people are worried that these powerful new products could cause problems we don’t expect.

Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said Meta is creating a new group to boost the company’s work on AI tools. Since then, Meta has released tools and information to help users understand how AI affects what they see on its apps.

Dipanjan Chatterjee, an analyst at Forrester Research, said it’s not surprising that Meta is focusing more on AI, especially since the company recently rebranded to focus on the metaverse. He said, “Every company is now an AI company.” He also noted that interest in the metaverse has decreased since Facebook became Meta, so it makes sense that the company is turning to AI to make itself more appealing.

