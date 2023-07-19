Meta rolls out first major update for Threads by Instagram; here's what is new

Meta has launched the first major software update for Threads since its recent debut. The social networking giant's latest update brings new features which slightly enhance the experience for users. The app was launched earlier this month with a barebones UI. Threads will gradually roll out updates for the app bringing it to par with its chief rival Twitter. The two major features introduced on Threads have been available on Twitter for a few years now.

One of the most notable additions is the introduction of a Follows tab to the activity feed, making it easier for users to keep track of who has recently followed them. This upgrade streamlines the process of following people back. Additionally, the iOS app now offers translations for post text. This is a feature important for cross-posting across different geographies.

Subscribing to unfollowed users is now possible with the new notification feature, which ensures users receive updates without cluttering their timelines. The update also brings subtle interface tweaks, including accessible reposter labels that users can simply tap.

Cameron Roth, a spokesperson for Meta, confirmed that some features will be enabled server-side and may not be immediately available to all users. However, Roth assured users that the update will be fully rolled out soon.

Some essential features are still missing on Threads. To name a few, users are expecting a chronological feed, direct messages, and hashtags which are pretty basic for social media platforms. Additionally, users have expressed concerns about the inability to remove themselves from Threads without deleting their entire Instagram account. The absence of a full-fledged web version of the platform makes it impractical for users to access Threads on their computers.

Slowing Growth

Meta's swift action comes amid declining Threads usage following its initial spike. Meta's latest venture will try to sustain user interest, by introducing new features and building a dedicated community. could be critical, especially as Meta considers expanding into the European Union market.

According to a report by Sensor Tower, Meta's Threads has experienced a slump of 50 per cent in terms of time spent by users. The time spent has reduced from 20 minutes to around 10 minutes. Other dataset from Similarweb showed a drop of more than 25 per cent in daily active users on Android phones globally.