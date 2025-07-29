Meta smartwatch with built-in cameras, AI coming in September 2025

Meta Platforms appears to be reviving its long-shelved smartwatch project, potentially positioning it as a companion to its existing wearable ecosystem that includes Ray-Ban smart glasses and Quest VR headsets. According to a report by DigiTimes, the company has restarted development on the smartwatch, which may debut as early as September 2025 during the Meta Connect conference.

Originally codenamed “Milan”, Meta’s first smartwatch initiative began in 2021 and was designed to feature a curved display, a front-facing camera, and a physical control button. A later prototype revealed a dual-camera setup with a 5MP and a 10MP sensor, and a gold-coloured casing with side buttons. This design hinted at a device tailored more towards capturing and interpreting the surrounding environment rather than traditional smartwatch features like health tracking and notification management. However, the project was discontinued in mid-2022, reportedly due to hardware limitations and issues with a nerve-signal-based control system under development.

Now, it seems Meta is picking up where it left off. The revived project is said to focus heavily on camera integration, potentially allowing users to interact with the physical world in new ways. This aligns with Meta’s broader ambitions in AI and augmented reality. Unlike competitors such as the Apple Watch or Samsung Galaxy Watch, Meta’s smartwatch may prioritise real-time interaction and spatial awareness, acting as an extension of the user’s view rather than just their wrist.

Chinese electronics manufacturer Huaqin Technology has been identified as the primary production partner for the new wearable. However, despite speculation around a September unveiling, the DigiTimes report notes some uncertainty about whether the smartwatch will be showcased at Meta Connect 2025, which runs from 17 to 18 September in the US.

If launched, the device could be part of Meta’s larger AI-driven wearable push. The company has previously indicated that it plans to introduce multiple AI-enhanced wearables, and a smartwatch with integrated cameras and AI capabilities would fit squarely within that vision.