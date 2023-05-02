scorecardresearch
Meta to raise $8.5 billion in second bond offering

The Facebook-parent said the bond issue's longest 40-year security could yield 192 basis points over Treasuries.

Meta Platforms Inc is looking to raise $8.5 billion in a five-part bond offering, its second issue after it raised $10 billion last year, the company said in a filing on Monday.

It will use the funds to help finance capital expenditures, repurchase outstanding shares of its common stock, and for acquisitions or investments, Meta said.

Last week, the company beat expectations for first-quarter profit and revenue, resulting in a 13% surge in its shares.

Published on: May 02, 2023, 8:14 AM IST
