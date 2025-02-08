Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates recalls Steve Jobs’ advice that drugs could have improved his creativity

Bill Gates and Steve Jobs may have been two of the most influential figures in the technology industry, but their perspectives on creativity and innovation couldn’t have been more different. In a recent interview with The Independent, Gates revealed that Jobs once suggested he should have taken LSD to improve his sense of design.

“Steve Jobs once said that he wished I’d take acid because then maybe I would have had more taste in my design of my products,” Gates recalled.

Jobs, often credited with revolutionizing product design through the iMac, iPod, iPad, and iPhone, had a famously meticulous approach to aesthetics and user experience. Meanwhile, Microsoft, under Gates, focused on developing robust cloud computing infrastructure, enterprise software, and productivity tools like Word and Excel.

It seems Jobs wasn’t particularly impressed with Microsoft’s design choices, leading to the unusual remark about psychedelics. Gates, however, had a witty comeback: “Look, I got the wrong batch. I got the coding batch, and this guy got the marketing-design batch, so good for him.”

The relationship between Jobs and Gates was a complex mix of rivalry and mutual admiration. Gates acknowledged that while both were visionary leaders, their skills did not overlap. “Jobs wouldn’t know what a line of code meant, and his ability to think about design and marketing… I envy those skills. I’m not in his league,” he admitted.

Jobs, on the other hand, had previously expressed his belief that Gates “would be a broader guy if he had dropped acid once or gone off to an ashram when he was younger.”

While Jobs may have assumed Gates had never experimented with recreational substances, the Microsoft co-founder revealed that he did try marijuana during high school—but not for any creative inspiration. “I thought maybe I would look cool and some girl would think that was interesting. It didn’t succeed, so I gave it up,” he shared.

However, Gates clarified that he never used drugs while building Microsoft, emphasizing that he preferred to keep his mind sharp and logical. “I like my mind to work and be very logical. So I stopped… because it made my mind sloppy, either during or the day afterwards.”