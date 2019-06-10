Microsoft to take on Google's Stadia with Project xCloud; here's all we know

After Google's Stadia and Apple's Arcade, it was time for Microsoft to announce its game streaming service at the company's presentation ahead of the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3, in Los Angeles. The Redmond based company didn't give out too many details about 'Project xCloud', except that we will see it in the month of October. xCloud will allow you to " turn your Xbox One into your own personal and free xCloud server", according to Phil Spencer, executive vice-president of Gaming at Microsoft.

Just like Google's Stadia, xCloud is a remote streaming service that will let the gamers play Xbox One games on other devices like mobile phones and tablets. That's not all: Microsoft also said that the users will be able to use the Xbox One as an anchor and stream games directly from the console, instead of its servers. Sony has a similar feature for its PlayStation users called PlayStation Remote Play.

What makes Microsoft's xCloud step-ahead of Google Stadia even before its launch is the fact that the Project will support every Xbox One game i.e over 3,500 titles. Stadia, at the moment, has a total of 31 games from 21 publishers. Microsoft hasn't yet revealed exactly which devices will support xCloud or the pricing details, but the company will make sure it is competitive to both Google's and Apple's offering.

Microsoft will be showcasing xCloud to all the E3 participants in LA which starts 11 June, Tuesday and will end on 14 June, Friday.

Some of the other big announcements from Microsoft were - the successor to the Xbox One called Project Scarlett. The new device will support 8K gaming, frame rates of 120fps in games, and ray-tracing. Project Scarlett will be launched in the year 2020. Microsoft also announced a new Elite controller called Elite series 2. Release dates of Gears 5 and Halo Infinite were also announced.

