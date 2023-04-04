Microsoft hires IIM Sambalpur student at record-breaking annual salary of Rs 64.61 lakh

A student named Avni Malhotra from the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Sambalpur has bagged a package of Rs 64.61 lakh per annum from Microsoft. As per a tweet by IIM Sambalpur, this is “the highest salary secured this year". The institute reveals that with this placement offer there is an increase of 146.7 per cent in the highest salary from last year.

After clearing six rounds of interviews, Malhotra, based out of Jaipur, managed to secure the job, reported Times Now. As per the report, the reasons why Malhotra got the position were because of her prior experience of three years with Infosys and her 'organisational competence'. As for the education qualifications, Malhotra holds a B.Tech degree in Computer Science.

With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary. — IIM Sambalpur (@iim_sambalpur) March 29, 2023

“With an impeccable track record, the highest salary secured this year is an impressive Rs. 64.61 LPA, a staggering 146.7% increase from last year. There is also a promising increase of 26% in the average and 29% in the median salary, “ the institute wrote on Twitter.

In Malhotra’s batch, the average salary offered to MBA students this year was 16 lakh, where the average salary for female students went up to 18.25 lakh. Major recruits that came for campus placements this year in IIM Sambalpur were Deloitte, Amazon, EY, Accenture, Amul, Microsoft, and Vedanta.

The institute tweeted that for the Class of 2021-23, IIM Sambalpur has recorded 100 per cent placement for all its students. "This year’s placement season witnessed participation from 130+ companies, with an increase of 56 percent in first-time recruiters," the institute tweeted.

IIM Sambalpur also revealed in a blog post that the average for the top 10 per cent of the batch is Rs 31.69 LPA. Additionally, the institute also revealed, “this season recorded the highest annual CTC offered at Rs 64.61 LPA (domestic) and Rs 64.15 LPA (international).

Also Read: Elon Musk replaces the iconic Twitter bird logo with a dog icon; here's why

Also Read: Tech layoffs: iPhone-maker Apple joins Amazon, Meta, Google; may fire corporate retail teams

Also Watch: First woman on a Moon mission! Meet Christina Koch, Artemis II astronaut, set to break all barriers