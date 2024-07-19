Microsoft outage: What is Blue Screen of Death and how to resolve it as flights, businesses and more down worldwide

A major outage of Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform wreaked havoc on airlines across the globe this week, grounding flights, disrupting operations, and highlighting the potential for widespread chaos when critical cloud services fail.

The outage, which began Thursday evening and affected Microsoft's Central US region, crippled essential systems for numerous airlines, including American Airlines, Frontier Airlines, Allegiant, and Sun Country in the US, as well as IndiGo and other airlines in India.

These airlines reported issues with booking, check-in, and other operational functions, forcing them to ground flights and leaving passengers stranded with limited information.

Frontier Airlines attributed the disruption to a "major Microsoft technical outage," while Allegiant stated that its "website is currently unavailable due to the Microsoft Azure issue."

The situation was reminiscent of the infamous "Blue Screen of Death" (BSOD), a dreaded error screen that plagued Windows users for decades.

What is the Blue Screen of Death?

The BSOD, a stark blue screen with white text, signalled a fatal system error in Windows, often leading to data loss and system crashes. It typically occurred due to hardware or software conflicts, corrupted files, or driver issues.

How to Resolve a Blue Screen of Death:

While encountering a BSOD is less common in modern Windows versions, here are some troubleshooting steps:

Restart your computer: Often, a simple restart can resolve temporary glitches.

Check for updates: Ensure your operating system and drivers are up to date.

Run a virus scan: Malware can cause system instability.

Check your hardware: Ensure all components are properly connected and functioning.

Use System Restore: Revert your system to a previous stable point.

Run a memory test: Check for faulty RAM modules.

Reinstall Windows: As a last resort, consider reinstalling your operating system.

While the Azure outage didn't cause literal BSODs on user devices, it had a similar cascading effect on airlines, crippling their ability to function.

Microsoft confirmed the Azure outage was resolved early Friday, but the disruption served as a stark reminder of the potential consequences when critical infrastructure relies heavily on cloud services. As airlines worldwide increasingly embrace cloud-based systems, the need for robust redundancy and failover mechanisms becomes paramount.