scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
TECHNOLOGY
News
Microsoft Outlook is down for users worldwide, says Downdetector

Feedback

Microsoft Outlook is down for users worldwide, says Downdetector

'We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web,' Microsoft tweeted

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Microsoft Outlook is down for users worldwide, says Downdetector Microsoft Outlook is down for users worldwide, says Downdetector

Microsoft Corp's product suite that includes Word and Excel was down for more than 15,000 users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Within minutes, Twitter 

"We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Many Twitter users comfirmed from different parts of the world about facing issues with Microsoft Outlook. 
 

Also WATCH: Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at Tech Today Congress talks about future of AI, roll out of 6G, semiconductors and more

For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine

Published on: Jun 05, 2023, 8:48 PM IST
IN THIS STORY
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement