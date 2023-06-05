Microsoft Outlook is down for users worldwide, says Downdetector

Microsoft Corp's product suite that includes Word and Excel was down for more than 15,000 users on Monday, according to outage tracking website Downdetector.com. Within minutes, Twitter

"We're investigating an issue with accessing Outlook on the web," Microsoft tweeted.

Microsoft services have faced at least three outages since the beginning of the year.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

Many Twitter users comfirmed from different parts of the world about facing issues with Microsoft Outlook.



first day back at work in over a week and outlook is down pic.twitter.com/DLA9hnYzwF — Muffin Hemingway (@miss_binch) June 5, 2023

outlook being down is crazy because why does my entire job exist in an email? — logan (@solidgoldlexus) June 5, 2023

Outlook being down on a Monday morning is the perfect excuse to go back to the weekend... — Nancy Chen (@NancyChenNews) June 5, 2023

outlook is down so i guess i don’t have to work today pic.twitter.com/8UDG6a4sqT — laura j. brown (@laurjbrown) June 5, 2023

