Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs now available in India; see pricing and features

Microsoft has introduced its highly anticipated Surface Copilot+ PCs in India. Available for pre-order starting today, the latest Surface Laptop and Surface Pro models promise a potent blend of performance and cutting-edge AI capabilities, aiming to redefine productivity and creativity for users.

Priced starting at Rs 1,13,900, these devices are powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X Elite and Snapdragon X Plus processors, specially optimised for snappy responsiveness and impressive battery life. But the real magic lies in the integrated Neural Processing Units (NPUs), delivering a staggering 45 trillion operations per second to fuel next-level AI experiences.

“Microsoft Surface Copilot+ PCs, now available in India, are power-packed devices made for everyday work and play, providing exclusive AI experiences to empower our customers," says Shruti Bhatia, Country Manager for Modern Work & Surface in India & South Asia. "We see AI PCs as a transformative opportunity that can disrupt the PC market. With new advanced AI experiences integrated into the devices, it will enable users to do things they can’t on any other PC, helping them be more productive, creative and communicate more effectively.”

So, what can users expect from this AI-infused future of computing?

Cocreator: Your AI Design Partner - Imagine transforming your creative visions into reality with simple text prompts. Cocreator, exclusive to Copilot+ PCs, makes this possible by seamlessly integrating with apps like Paint. Whether you're sketching with a Surface Slim Pen or using touch controls on the Surface Laptop, Cocreator translates your ideas into stunning visuals, learning and adapting in real-time.

Live Captions: Breaking Language Barriers - Following its success on Windows, Live Captions arrive on Surface Copilot+ PCs, offering real-time translation of audio and video content. Catch every word of your favourite international shows or effortlessly navigate meetings with colleagues speaking different languages.

Elevated Audio & Video: Always Camera Ready - Look your best and sound crystal clear with the AI-powered camera and audio enhancements. The Surface Pro boasts the best Surface camera yet, featuring a wide-angle lens and support for 4K video recording. Meanwhile, the Surface Laptop boasts AI-enhanced audio with Dolby Atmos and Studio Mics, ensuring your voice resonates with clarity and depth.

Pre-orders for the Surface Copilot+ PCs are open until August 5, 2024, across major retailers like Amazon, Croma, Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi-brand stores. Early birds can snag a free Marshall Major IV Wireless Headset (worth Rs 14,999) and enjoy a complimentary one-month subscription to Microsoft 365 and PC Game Pass.