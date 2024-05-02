Microsoft's Satya Nadella and Bill Gates were 'very worried' about Google's AI progress; read their email from 2019

Newly surfaced emails from 2019 shed light on Microsoft's deep-seated concerns regarding Google's formidable strides in artificial intelligence (AI). The correspondence, unveiled as part of the Department of Justice's antitrust case against Google, portrays Microsoft's apprehension over Google's AI prowess, prompting strategic decisions including investments in OpenAI.

In a detailed email exchange, Kevin Scott, Microsoft's chief technology officer, expressed profound unease to Satya Nadella and Bill Gates about Google's AI advancements, particularly highlighting the remarkable precision of its AI-powered "auto-complete in Gmail." Scott articulated that Microsoft lagged "multiple years behind the competition in terms of ML [machine learning] scale," a revelation underscoring the urgency for action.

The emails, subject-lined "Thoughts on OpenAI," also garnered attention for the conspicuous redaction of a significant portion of Scott's discourse, hinting at potentially sensitive discussions surrounding strategic manoeuvres.

In response to Scott's stark assessment, Nadella emphasised the imperative of Microsoft's proactive stance, asserting, "This is why I want us to do this," while looping in Chief Financial Officer Amy Hood into the correspondence, accentuating the strategic significance of the deliberations.

In 2019, the tech giant made an initial $1 billion investment in what has evolved into a multi-billion-dollar partnership with OpenAI, a move heralded for its prescient timing.

The strategic collaboration between Microsoft and OpenAI has yielded tangible dividends. Leveraging OpenAI's cutting-edge technology, Microsoft swiftly integrated AI innovations into flagship products like Bing and Microsoft 365, capitalising on the burgeoning interest in AI post-ChatGPT.

The expeditious rollout of AI offerings by Microsoft has not only underscored its competitive edge but also cast shadows over arch-rival Google's AI initiatives. With Google intensifying efforts to dispel perceptions of trailing behind, the company launched a slew of AI-driven products including Bard, an AI-powered chatbot, and the Gemini AI model.

The email correspondence further illuminates Microsoft's vigilant monitoring of its competitors, with Scott highlighting the ambitious AI undertakings of OpenAI, DeepMind, and Google Brain. Scott's acknowledgement of Google's strides in data centre designs and distributed systems architecture underscores the multifaceted dynamics of the AI landscape.

Delving into Microsoft's AI talent pool, Scott lauded the calibre of experts within its ranks, particularly within the Bing, vision, and speech teams. However, he candidly acknowledged the constraints inhibiting their scalability, a factor pivotal in Microsoft's strategic alignment with OpenAI to realise its AI aspirations.

As the unredacted portions of the emails reveal, Microsoft's strategic imperatives encompassed a spectrum of AI domains including reinforcement learning (RL), natural language processing (NLP), and the transformative bidirectional encoder representations from transformers (BERT).