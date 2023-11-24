More than 45% of serious gamers earning Rs 6-12 lakh in India

The latest report indicates a significant upsurge in gaming earnings in India compared to 2022. Almost half (45 per cent) of committed gamers reported an annual income between Rs 6-12 lakh in 2023. According to a report by HP released on Thursday, the thriving esports industry is opening up diverse career paths and boosting earnings for Indian gamers.

Vickram Bedi, Senior Director of Personal Systems at HP India, expressed optimism about the expanding esports industry. "It is encouraging to see the esports industry growing and providing diverse career opportunities to gamers. Indian youth has the potential to not only make it big at the global esports arena but also to tap on entrepreneurial opportunities in the industry," he said.

The survey, encompassing 3,000 gamers across 15 Indian cities, highlighted a shift in gamers' motives. Gaming is no longer solely about leisure; it has become a means of earning money and gaining recognition. Sponsorships and esports tournaments have emerged as significant income sources, underscoring the rising significance of the gaming community.

Future career prospects in gaming, such as becoming an "influencer" or delving into "esports management," are gaining traction among gamers. Moreover, gaming is no longer confined to metropolitan areas.

The report showcased a remarkable increase in serious gamers in non-metro cities, challenging the misconception that gaming is urban-centric. It also revealed a diverse demographic involved in gaming, with 75 per cent of GenZ and 67 per cent of Millennials being serious gamers.

Interestingly, 58 per cent of female respondents were identified as serious gamers, emphasizing the inclusive nature of the gaming realm. Furthermore, one in three gamers participates in gaming for either monetary gains or recognition.

The report shed light on a lack of awareness about gaming courses in India, with 61 per cent of respondents being unaware of such educational avenues. Over half of the gamers rely on YouTube and peers to enhance their gaming skills. Additionally, nearly 57 per cent seek gameplay training to improve their gaming abilities.

There's also a positive shift in parental attitudes towards gaming, with 42 per cent approving of gaming as a hobby. Approximately 40 per cent of parents admitted to a positive change in their perception of gaming in recent years, primarily due to the industry's growth.

Also Read Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 review: With great game comes great responsibility