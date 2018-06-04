Moto G6, Moto G6 Play to launch in India today; stream live event on these platforms

Motorola will be launching its new Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play in India today. The company will stream the event live on Twitter as a part of an exclusive deal. The event is being held in Delhi and will be live streamed at 11:45 am on both Twitter and YouTube. To stream the event on Twitter go this link.To stream the launch on YouTube go to this link.

The Moto G6 and Moto G6 Play will be placed in the midrange segment. Out of the two Motorola smartphones, the Moto G6 will be the more expensive phone to launch at the event today. The Moto G6 Play is expected to be priced in the budget phone segment.

The Moto G6 will be the next iteration of the popular 'G' series which has been immensely successful for the company.

Recently, Motorola also launched this device in China with a different moniker, Moto 1S. The Moto 1S featured ZUI skin in comparison to the almost stock experience on the Moto G6 launched in Brazil. Here are the specifications of the three devices that were launched in Brazil last month.

Moto G6

The Moto G6 comes with a 5.7-inch screen that comes with an aspect ratio of 18: 9. The screen is a FullHD+ IPS display that yields a pixel density of 424ppi. The company claims the display is protected by a Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The device is powered by Snapdragon 450. The processor will either be coupled with 3GB RAM or 4GB RAM. For storage, Motorola is providing 32GB of internal storage which can be expanded using a MicroSD card.

Coming to the optics, the device comes with a dual lens setup with one 12megapixel sensor coupled with another 5megapixel sensor. The front camera houses a 5megapixel sensor. A 3,000mAh battery powers the device.

Moto G6 Play

The Moto G6 Play comes with mild specifications but a mammoth battery with a capacity of 4000mAh. The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 427 chipset that will either be coupled with 2GB or 3GB RAM.

The Moto G6 Play gets 32GB of internal storage that can be expanded via a MicroSD card. The Moto G6 Play has a 5.7-inch display with an aspect ratio of 18:9 and HD resolution.

Pricing

The Moto G6 Play was launched at a price of $199 (Roughly Rs 13,560). The Moto G6 comes with a competitive price tag of $249 (Roughly Rs 16,970). These phones will go against Xiaomi's Redmi series and Asus' new Zenfone Max Pro.