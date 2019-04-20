Leaked Moto Z4 specifications reveal Snapdragon 675, 48MP camera, in-display fingerprint reader

The next generation of Motorola's Z series phones have been doing the rounds on the rumour mill for some time now. Leaks surrounding the Moto Z4 Play first surfaced in February. For the first time, specifications for the Moto Z4 have been spotted in an internal marketing document related to the device. The leaked Moto Z4 specifications list indicates it will be placed in the premium mid-range segment.

As per the leaked marketing material, the Moto Z4 is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC. This chipset has been used in smartphones like the Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo V15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A70. The leaks claim that the device's price will be half of what the flagships cost, confirming its status as an upper mid-range phone. The Moto Z4 is most likely to run Android 9.0 Pie out of the box, complete with Google's Digital Wellbeing and Lens.

The battery on the device is expected to be 3,600mAh with 18W TurboCharge fast-charging support. The device will come with a choice of 4GB or 6GB of RAM, and 64GB or 128GB of internal storage.

While the Moto Z4 will work on the 4G network, it is rumoured to support 5G connection via dedicated mods. There is no word on whether the next modular smartphone from Motorola's stables will support the Moto Mods released for the three previous generations of Moto Z series devices.

The next big reveal over Moto Z4 comes from the optics department. The leaks show the device equipped with a 48MP rear camera. The sensor is rumoured to come with the Quad Pixel technology which uses pixel binning to deliver more detailed images in low-light conditions. The leaked marketing material also talks about the rear camera being equipped with Night Vision Mode, which might be similar to Google's Night Sight. The front camera is expected to be a 25MP sensor with Group Selfie feature.

The leaks suggest that the Moto Z4 will come with a 6.4-inch OLED display. So far, this is the only point where the device differs from Moto Z4 Play, which is expected to come with a 6.22-inch screen. Both devices are expected to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The display is likely to have a waterdrop notch at the top, a 16-pin pogo connecter at the back, similar to previous Moto Z series phones and a circular bump at the back for the camera and LED flash.

