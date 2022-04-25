Motorola Moto G52 launched in India: Check specs, prices, availability details

Motorola has launched the Moto G52 in India after launching it in Europe. The Moto G52 has been launched with a 6.6-inch pOLED 90Hz FHD+ display which has a 90Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate. It also has a 25 per cent extra colour gamut with DCI-P3 technology along with DC dimming and 5SGS Blue Light and Motion blur reduction certification. The smartphone features stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The Moto G52 has a 5,000mAh battery and comes with a 33W charger. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The internal storage on the Moto G52 can be expanded to up to 1TB with a microSD card and the smartphone features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, Face unlock support, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

On the camera front, the Moto G52 has a 16MP selfie camera housed in a punch-hole. On the back there is a 50MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor.

The Moto G52 has an IP52 water-repellent design and is going to be available in two colours - Charcoal Grey and Porcelain White. The smartphone goes on sale on May 3 at 12 noon on Flipkart. The Moto G52 has been priced at Rs 14,499 for 4GB/64GB and Rs 15,499 for 6GB/128GB.

