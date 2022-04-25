Motorola Moto G52 to launch: Here’s how much it might cost

After recently launching in Europe, the Motorola Moto G52 is about to be launched in India. And thanks to that we know what the specs on this device are. However, what we do not know is how much Motorola is going to price the Moto G52 here. The main features of the Moto G52 include an OLED display, water-proofing capabilities, and a Qualcomm chipset powering it all.

The Moto G52 is going to launch at 12 pm so we’ll know about the India prices soon. If you are interested in watching the launch live, you can tune into the live stream on YouTube that kicks off at noon.

Motorola Moto G52 specs

The Moto G52 should be a budget device with a 6.6-inch Full-HD OLED screen that has a 90Hz refresh rate. The 16MP front camera on the Moto G52 is housed in a punch-hole at the top of the screen.

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. There is a 5,000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support.

On the camera front, the Moto G52 has a 50MP primary camera on the back with an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 3.5mm audio jack on the device.

The Moto G52 features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. It also has an IP-rated body so the smartphone is water-proof. The device will run Android 12 out-of-the-box with Motorola’s MyUX skin on top.

Motorola Moto G52 price

Motorola launched the Moto G52 in Europe for 249 euros, which is Rs 20,500 approx. However, rumours suggest that Motorola might put a cheaper price tag once it launched the smartphone in India, with reports suggesting that the prices might start from Rs 17,999 onwards.

