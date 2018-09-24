Motorola One Power to launch in India today; to compete with Xiaomi Mi A2, Nokia 6.1 Plus

Motorola will be launching the all-new One Power in India today. The device will be unveiled at an event that will be broadcasted from 12 pm. One can stream the event live from this page or Motorola India's YouTube page. The new device will be competing against the likes of Xiaomi Mi A2 and Nokia 6.1 Plus; smartphones that feature Android One. The smartphone from Motorola will be its first take on Android One in India. The segment has been gaining traction since Xiaomi launched the Mi A1 last year.

Other than Android One, the device will get a notched display and a massive 5000mAh battery. Motorola first unveiled the smartphone during the IFA this year where they had also revealed a Motorola One. The company had specified an India launch soon. The device is expected to go on sale next month.

The Motorola One Power is powered by Snapdragon 636 which is also found on Nokia 6.1 Plus. It sports a 6.2-inch display with a notch on top. The screen comes with an aspect ratio of 19:9 and a FullHD+ resolution.

The processor is coupled with Adreno 509 GPU and 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is limited to 64GB but can be expanded further using a MicroSD card with up to 256GB of storage.

In terms of optics, there's a dual camera setup for the primary camera and single lens setup in the front panel. The dual camera comes with one 16MP lens and another 5MP lens whereas the front-facing camera features a 12MP unit.

In terms of connectivity, the phone gets 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Along with the 5000mAh battery unit, the phone comes with Motorola's trademark turbocharger, which the company claims can provide 6 hours of battery life in just 15 minutes of charge.

Going by the rumour mill, the Motorola One Power is expected to be priced below Rs 15,000. If Motorola manages to match this range, there is a strong chance that it will dominate the popular Android One segment.