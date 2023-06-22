Motorola Razr 40, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra India launch date confirmed; check expected price, features, more

Motorola has finally sent invites for the launch of the latest Razr series in India. The Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be launched on July 3. The new Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will rival the Samsung Galaxy Flip4 and the Oppo Find N2 Flip.

The Razr Ultra has been available in China and it was launched at a price of CNY 5699 (roughly Rs 65,000). In India, the phone is expected to be priced at above Rs 70,000. The Motorola Razr 40 will CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs 45,000). In India, it is expected to be priced at around Rs 55,000.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is the premium version of the two smartphones. The biggest difference compared to the last version is the bigger second screen.

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications

Display: The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a foldable 6.9-inch pOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It supports a high 165Hz refresh rate and offers HDR10+ support. The screen boasts a peak brightness of up to 1400 nits, providing vibrant visuals.

Cover Display: It has a 3.6-inch QuickView pOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The cover display offers up to 1000 nits brightness, allowing quick access to notifications and essential information.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, the Razr 40 Ultra delivers efficient performance. It is accompanied by the Adreno 730 GPU, ensuring smooth graphics processing.

RAM/Storage: Users have the option of 8GB or 12GB RAM, providing ample memory for multitasking. The device offers 256GB or 512GB storage options (China) for storing files, apps, and media.

Battery and Charging: The device is equipped with a 3800mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, enabling quick recharging. Additionally, it supports 5W wireless charging for added convenience.

Camera: The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra features a dual-camera setup on the rear, consisting of a 12MP main camera and a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It also sports a 32MP front camera for capturing high-resolution selfies.

Software: Running on Android 13-based MyUX, the device offers a user-friendly interface and access to the latest features and updates.

Other Specifications: The Razr 40 Ultra boasts an IP52 rating, providing protection against dust and splashes. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for secure unlocking. The device supports 5G connectivity, WiFi 6E, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3, offering versatile connectivity options.

Motorola Razr 40 Specifications

Display: The Motorola Razr 40 features a foldable 6.9-inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution. It offers a smooth 144Hz refresh rate, ensuring a responsive and fluid visual experience.

Cover Display: It includes a 1.5-inch cover display, providing quick access to essential information.

Processor: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor, the Razr 40 delivers reliable performance. It is coupled with the Adreno 644 GPU for efficient graphics processing.

RAM/Storage: Users have the option of 8GB or 12GB RAM, accommodating multitasking needs. The device offers 256GB or 512GB storage options (China), providing ample space for storing files and apps.

Battery and Charging: The device is equipped with a 4200mAh battery, supporting 30W fast charging for quick recharging. It also supports 8W wireless charging for added convenience.

Camera: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 64MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide lens on the rear, enabling high-quality photography. It also includes a 32MP front camera for capturing impressive selfies.

Software: Running on Android 13-based MyUX, the device offers a user-friendly interface and access to the latest software features.

Other Specifications: The Razr 40 is designed with a focus on user convenience and connectivity. It includes features such as an IP52 rating for protection against dust and splashes, ensuring durability. The device supports various connectivity options, including 5G, WiFi 6E, NFC, GPS, and Bluetooth 5.3.