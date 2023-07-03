Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 launched in India at starting price of Rs 59,999; check offers, other details

Motorola has launched the all new Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The new foldable phones has been starts at a price range of Rs 59,999. The phone is being offered with multiple bank offers as well discounts from telecom providers.
The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available for purchase at the launch price of Rs 89,999, while the vanilla Razr 40 will retail for Rs 59,999. These foldable phones will be exclusively sold through Amazon.
Customers can also get an instant discount when using ICICI Bank credit/debit/EMI transactions. For the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, an instant discount of Rs 7,000 is applicable, while the Razr 40 is eligible for a discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, buyers can also benefit from Jio offers worth up to Rs 15,000.
Also Watch: Reliance Jio launches ‘JioBharat’ feature phone at Rs 999 in India: Specs, features, sale, offers
Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Specs and Features
- Design: Squarish clamshell design with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back, 7000 series aluminum mid-frame
- Display: 6.9-inch foldable Full-HD+ pOLED 10-bit display, 1400 nits peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certified, 1 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut
- Outer Display: 3.6-inch flexible AMOLED display, 1100 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, AOD, Moo live adaptive wallpapers, app support, games, special functionalities
- Chipset: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
- GPU: Adreno 730
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR5
- Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1
- Rear Cameras: 12MP Sony IMX563 primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor
- Front Camera: 32MP selfie shooter
- Camera Features: Burst Shot, Auto Night Vision, Dual Capture
- Video Capture: 1080p @ 60fps recording
- Battery: 3,800mAh with 30W TurboPower fast wired charging, 5W wireless charging
- Connectivity: 5G with dual nano SIM and e-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C
- Water and Dust Resistance: IP68
- Operating System: Stock Android based on Android 13
- Additional Features: Side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers
- Color Options: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta (Pantone 2023) special edition
Moto Razr 40: Specs and Features
- Design: Squarish clamshell design with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back, 7000 series aluminum mid-frame
- Display: Same inner foldable display as Razr 40 Ultra, 1.5-inch 8-bit OLED outer display, 60Hz refresh rate, 120Hz touch sampling rate
- Chipset: Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4x
- Storage: 256GB UFS 2.2
- Rear Cameras: 64MP primary camera with AutoFocus, 13MP ultra-wide lens with 120-degree FOV
- Front Camera: 32MP selfie shooter