Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 launched in India at starting price of Rs 59,999; check offers, other details

Motorola has launched the all new Motorola Razr 40 and Motorola Razr 40 Ultra. The new foldable phones has been starts at a price range of Rs 59,999. The phone is being offered with multiple bank offers as well discounts from telecom providers.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra will be available for purchase at the launch price of Rs 89,999, while the vanilla Razr 40 will retail for Rs 59,999. These foldable phones will be exclusively sold through Amazon.

Customers can also get an instant discount when using ICICI Bank credit/debit/EMI transactions. For the Moto Razr 40 Ultra, an instant discount of Rs 7,000 is applicable, while the Razr 40 is eligible for a discount of Rs 5,000. Additionally, buyers can also benefit from Jio offers worth up to Rs 15,000.

Moto Razr 40 Ultra: Specs and Features

Design: Squarish clamshell design with Gorilla Glass Victus protection on the front and back, 7000 series aluminum mid-frame

Display: 6.9-inch foldable Full-HD+ pOLED 10-bit display, 1400 nits peak brightness, 165Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, HDR10+ certified, 1 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 color gamut

Outer Display: 3.6-inch flexible AMOLED display, 1100 nits peak brightness, 144Hz refresh rate, up to 360Hz touch sampling rate, AOD, Moo live adaptive wallpapers, app support, games, special functionalities

Chipset: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1

GPU: Adreno 730

RAM: 8GB LPDDR5

Storage: 256GB UFS 3.1

Rear Cameras: 12MP Sony IMX563 primary sensor, 13MP ultrawide SK Hynix Hi1336 sensor

Front Camera: 32MP selfie shooter

Camera Features: Burst Shot, Auto Night Vision, Dual Capture

Video Capture: 1080p @ 60fps recording

Battery: 3,800mAh with 30W TurboPower fast wired charging, 5W wireless charging

Connectivity: 5G with dual nano SIM and e-SIM support, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C

Water and Dust Resistance: IP68

Operating System: Stock Android based on Android 13

Additional Features: Side-mounted fingerprint reader, stereo speakers

Color Options: Infinite Black, Glacier Blue, Viva Magenta (Pantone 2023) special edition

Moto Razr 40: Specs and Features