MWC 2022: Samsung unveils the Galaxy Book 2 Pro, Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360

Samsung kicked off the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 with the launch of its new laptops in Barcelona. The company unveiled the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 which are both going to be launched with the Intel 12th Generation processors and run Windows 11. These new laptops can also be used in tablet mode as the 360 nomenclature indicates and the Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 also supports the S-Pen.

Most of the specifications between the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 are identical except the latter has a hinge that allows users to convert the laptop into a tablet as and when desired. The laptops have been launched in two sizes - 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch.

The devices feature Full HD Super AMOLED displays with 1920 x 1080 resolution and have backlit keyboards. Select models also come with a SIM slot to support 5G connectivity. The Galaxy Book 2 Pro series will be available in 8GB/16GB/32GB RAM options with 256GB/512GB/1TB storage options. They also feature 1080P webcams and dual-array mics.

The 13.3-inch Galaxy Book 2 Pro features dual speakers with 4W output and the 15.6-inch model has dual speakers with 5W output. While the smaller laptop sports the 63Wh battery pack, the bigger one has a 68Wh one. They both have support for a 65W Type-C charger.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 features a single Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C port, two USB Type-C ports, a headphone jack, and a microSD card slot, along with support for WiFi 6e, Bluetooth 5.1, etc.

The laptops will be available in Core i5 and i7 options with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The colour options available will include silver, burgundy, and graphite colours.

Samsung has not announced the prices yet nor have they mentioned which countries it is going to be available in first, but this information should be shared soon.

