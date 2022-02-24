Samsung reportedly shipped millions of phones with a major security flaw

Samsung reportedly shipped millions of old smartphones with a major security flaw, according to a report by Tel Aviv University. The company is vigilant about the security of its phones and has sometimes released updates even before Google rolled out to Pixel phones. But, there are times when OEMs miss certain issues as they are hidden well.

An issue has been discovered by researchers at Tel Aviv University, which they claim can let hackers extract sensitive info. The report, which was first spotted by SamMobile, says that the issues were discovered on phones such as Galaxy S8, Galaxy S9, Galaxy S10, Galaxy S20, and Galaxy S21. The researchers had issues with the way the cryptographic keys were implemented through ARM's TrustZone system.

"We expose the cryptographic design and implementation of Android's Hardware-Backed Keystore in Samsung's Galaxy S8, S9, S10, S20, and S21 flagship devices. We reversed-engineered and provide a detailed description of the cryptographic design and code structure, and we unveil severe design flaws," the report stated.

The researchers suggest that the vulnerability could allow a hacker to access encryption information that a smartphone is supposed to protect with dedicated hardware. The ARM-based Android devices use TrustZone hardware to implement security-sensitive functions. But, it seems that the security-sensitive functions weren't properly implemented inside TrustZone Operating System (TZOS) on Samsung phones, which made a way for hackers to easily extract sensitive information such as. TZOS runs parallel to Android to perform certain security functions.

In case you are worried about the security of your smartphone, then don't worry as Samsung has already patched the issues. The first security patch update was rolled out in August 2021. The company later released a few more updates to fix the vulnerability. So, make sure that your Samsung phone is up to date.

Users can head to Settings on their phone and open the software section to see if they are using the latest version. It is always advised to download the security update that a brand releases for its phones as they actually fix some of the security issues and bugs.