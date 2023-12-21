Myntra collaborates with Microsoft to unveil AI-powered online shopping with MyFashionGPT

Myntra, India’s leading online fashion retailer, has introduced an AI shopping assistant. This technology harnesses the power of generative AI, breaking away from traditional keyword-based searches and embracing a more intuitive and natural language approach.

The AI assistant, integrated into the Myntra platform, signifies a paradigm shift in how users engage with online shopping. It was conceived as a solution to address the inherent limitations of conventional search methods. Unlike keyword-based searches that often struggle with vague or abstract queries, Myntra’s AI assistant deciphers open-ended requests effortlessly.

During its inception, a team of engineers at Myntra delved into Azure OpenAI Service, leveraging ChatGPT, a generative AI service. Through a rigorous two-day hackathon, they discovered the AI's ability to comprehend natural language prompts, even decoding queries beyond the scope of Myntra's existing product catalogue.

The breakthrough enabled users to input diverse prompts, from specific clothing needs to queries related to cultural festivals or even regional preferences, broadening the spectrum of accessible search queries. Additionally, the team utilised Azure OpenAI Service's capabilities to test various large language models, selecting the most suitable for their purpose.

“This is big,” said Arit Mondal, director of product management at Myntra, “Why? Because, this is the first time we have a solution, which is solving the unsolved ‘search’ problem in the fashion, beauty and lifestyle industry. And it’s live for customers at scale.”

The successful development of a working prototype within two days paved the way for extensive backend and user interface refinement. The AI shopping assistant was seamlessly integrated into Myntra's systems on Azure, ensuring both performance and security.

Post-launch, the AI assistant swiftly gained traction, significantly impacting user engagement and purchase patterns. Users engaging with the AI assistant were three times more likely to complete a purchase, empowered by the assistant's ability to curate complete looks across multiple product categories.

Looking ahead, Myntra envisions further advancements, aiming to incorporate features allowing users to visualise entire outfits across different product categories. Plans also include introducing voice search and personalised recommendations, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to leveraging generative AI for enhancing customer experiences.

The integration of this cutting-edge technology marks a pivotal moment for Myntra and the broader fashion retail industry, redefining the online shopping experience and setting new standards for intuitive, user-centric interfaces.