NBCUniversal's Linda Yaccarino is new Twitter CEO, announces Elon Musk

Elon Musk on Friday announced the appointment of Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter.

A day after teasing the appointment of a new CEO, Musk tweeted, "I am excited to welcome Linda Yaccarino as the new CEO of Twitter! @LindaYacc will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology."

"Looking forward to working with Linda to transform this platform into X, the everything app," Musk said.

Yaccaroni’s appointment comes months after Musk announced that he will step down as the CEO of the social media platform. On Thursday, he, for the first time, provided a definite timeline for his successor to take the reins from him.

In a tweet, Musk said, “Excited to announce that I’ve hired a new CEO for X/Twitter. She will be starting in ~6 weeks!"

He also said that he will be stepping down as the CEO and his role will transition to being exec chair and CTO, overseeing product, software and system operations.

Yaccarino will focus primarily on business operations, while I focus on product design & new technology, Musk confirmed in a tweet.

Yaccarino will be joining Twitter after over a decade-long stint at NBCUniversal.

Yaccarino modernised the Comcast Corp entertainment and media division's advertising business and had been in talks for the job before NBC announced her departure Friday morning.

Since Musk acquired Twitter in October, advertisers have fled the platform, worried that their ads could appear next to inappropriate content after the company lost nearly 80% of staff. Musk earlier this year acknowledged that Twitter suffered a massive decline in ad revenue.

Musk, the CEO of electric vehicle maker Tesla, completed his purchase of Twitter in October for $44 billion. He said in December that he would step aside as CEO once he found "someone foolish enough to take the job."