Netflix outage: Users face issues while streaming movies, web series

Users of Netflix reported issues with the streaming platform on Sunday late evening.

Over 11,000 users reported issues with streaming movies or web series on Netflix on Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages.

Primarily, the services were affected in the US. But users in other countries like the UK and India also reported the outage.

The outage came at a time when the streaming giant had a planned live event with the reunion of its popular series 'Love is Blind'

To everyone who stayed up late, woke up early, gave up their Sunday afternoon… we are incredibly sorry that the Love is Blind Live Reunion did not turn out as we had planned. We're filming it now and we'll have it on Netflix as soon as humanly possible. Again, thank you and… — Netflix (@netflix) April 17, 2023

This is Netflix's second live event, after one with Chris Rock in March this year. However, with this technical snap, the streaming giant is expected to lose its audience to HBO's 'Succession'.

Disappointed users took to Twitter to express their frustration.

Remember renting vhs’ from us. You could start it on time no problem… This is what we get. — Blockbuster (@blockbuster) April 17, 2023

Netflix charging Netflix running

extra for services one live event #LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindLIVE pic.twitter.com/fqH5m41emT — Shelby (@Shelby_Delaine) April 17, 2023

we deserve to all share the same password after this #LoveIsBlindLIVE #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/wClMHJO0ro — T (@trinawatters) April 17, 2023

This is a developing story