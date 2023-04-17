scorecardresearch
Netflix outage: Users face issues while streaming movies, web series

Netflix outage: Users face issues while streaming movies, web series

The outage came at a time when the streaming giant had a planned live event with the reunion of its popular series 'Love is Blind'

Netflix Logo Netflix Logo

 Users of Netflix reported issues with the streaming platform on Sunday late evening.

Over 11,000 users reported issues with streaming movies or web series on Netflix on Downdetector, an online tool to report tech outages.

Primarily, the services were affected in the US. But users in other countries like the UK and India also reported the outage.

The outage came at a time when the streaming giant had a planned live event with the reunion of its popular series 'Love is Blind'

Netflix acknowledged the problem and promised to fix the issue, on Twitter.

This is Netflix's second live event, after one with Chris Rock in March this year. However, with this technical snap, the streaming giant is expected to lose its audience to HBO's 'Succession'.

Disappointed users took to Twitter to express their frustration.

This is a developing story

Published on: Apr 17, 2023, 8:33 AM IST
