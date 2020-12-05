Netflix StreamFest: Here's how to get free Netflix this weekend

Netflix is available for free this weekend, i.e., December 5-6. The free streaming offer, also known as Netflix StreamFest, has begun at 12:01 am today and will last till 11:59 pm on December 6.

As per this offer, users won't need to mention key details of their credit/debit card and can access the latest shows and movies available on Netflix free of cost.

The California headquartered online streaming giant is also offering features that paid subscribers get, including creating profiles, parental controls, subtitles or dubs, Netflix in Hindi, creating content lists and downloading movies and show episodes.

Here's how to enjoy Netflix StreamFest

Step 1: To use Netflix for free, you need to visit the official Netflix website and also log in via the Netflix mobile app. The Netflix app can be downloaded from Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

Step 2: You need to key in details like your name, email address, phone number and password to create a Netflix account. Once done, you will be able to watch Netflix for free.

Once users have signed up for Netflix Streamfest, they can browse Netflix on your smart TV, gaming console, iOS and Android apps and on your laptops and PCs. The streaming quality will, however, be Standard Definition (SD) and only one user can view content from a single account.

Netflix plans in India

Netflix had introduced the Rs 199 plan in India in a bid to attract more users besides the pre-existing Rs 499 basic plan, Rs 649 standard plan and Rs 799 premium plan. This implies that subscribers can watch Netflix shows by paying a monthly sum of Rs 199. In order to attract more and more Indian subscribers, Netflix has been offering promotional schemes time and again.

Netflix is currently one of the most popular video streaming apps in India. It competes with Amazon Prime, Disney+Hotstar, Zee5, Voot, SonyLiv and Alt Balaji and many more in the subcontinent.

