Netflix to bring rocket launches and spacewalks live as part of NASA partnership

Netflix and NASA have announced a new partnership that will bring live space programming to the streaming giant later this summer. The collaboration will allow subscribers to watch ad-free livestreams of rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and live views of Earth from the International Space Station, content made available through NASA+, the space agency’s dedicated streaming platform launched in 2023.
NASA+ programming will be accessible at no additional cost to Netflix users. This move marks Netflix’s latest effort to expand its live content offerings, which have traditionally focused on in-house productions, stand-up comedy, award shows, and sports events. Recent ventures have included live WWE content, celebrity golf tournaments, and a partnership with France’s TF1 to stream reality competitions and sporting events.
For NASA, the partnership is part of a broader strategy to expand its reach across major digital platforms. The agency aims to make its work in science and space exploration more accessible and engaging for global audiences. In a statement, NASA said the deal with Netflix will help “increase engagement with and inspire a global audience in a modern media landscape,” leveraging the platform’s reach of over 700 million people worldwide.
Despite the tie-up, NASA+ will continue to operate independently and remain freely accessible via the agency’s official website and app, available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.
For Unparalleled coverage of India's Businesses and Economy – Subscribe to Business Today Magazine