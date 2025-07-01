Netflix to bring rocket launches and spacewalks live as part of NASA partnership

Netflix and NASA have announced a new partnership that will bring live space programming to the streaming giant later this summer. The collaboration will allow subscribers to watch ad-free livestreams of rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and live views of Earth from the International Space Station, content made available through NASA+, the space agency’s dedicated streaming platform launched in 2023.

NASA+ programming will be accessible at no additional cost to Netflix users. This move marks Netflix’s latest effort to expand its live content offerings, which have traditionally focused on in-house productions, stand-up comedy, award shows, and sports events. Recent ventures have included live WWE content, celebrity golf tournaments, and a partnership with France’s TF1 to stream reality competitions and sporting events.

For NASA, the partnership is part of a broader strategy to expand its reach across major digital platforms. The agency aims to make its work in science and space exploration more accessible and engaging for global audiences. In a statement, NASA said the deal with Netflix will help “increase engagement with and inspire a global audience in a modern media landscape,” leveraging the platform’s reach of over 700 million people worldwide.

Despite the tie-up, NASA+ will continue to operate independently and remain freely accessible via the agency’s official website and app, available on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, and Amazon Fire TV.