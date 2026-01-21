Netflix to redesign its app in quest to compete with Instagram and YouTube for 'daily engagement'

Netflix has announced plans for a significant redesign of its mobile application, aiming to increase daily user engagement and compete directly with social media apps like YouTube Shorts and Instagram.

The streaming service revealed the upcoming changes during its fourth-quarter earnings call on January 20. The redesign marks a shift in strategy, as the company seeks to transform its mobile interface from a static library of films and television programmes into a more dynamic, interactive platform.

Advertisement

Everything is a Reel

Central to the overhaul is the deeper integration of vertical video feeds. Netflix has been experimenting with swipeable, short-form clips (similar to Instagram Reels) since May 2025, but the new interface will make this format a core feature of the user experience.

These feeds are designed to highlight trending content, provide personalised recommendations, and showcase short-form previews that mimic the browsing style of social networks.

Netflix Co-CEO Greg Peters said in an earnings call on January 20 that the updated interface is intended to support the company’s long-term growth and better serve its business expansion over the coming decade.

Advertisement

By incorporating features such as video podcasts and interactive prompts, Netflix hopes to encourage subscribers to open the app daily, rather than only when they intend to watch a full-length feature.

Shifting competition

The move comes as Netflix faces increasing pressure for "attention share" from platforms like YouTube and Instagram, which dominate mobile viewing habits. While Netflix remains the world’s largest subscription streaming service (surpassing 325 million paid subscribers in late 2025), it is now vying for habitual engagement.

In addition to the short-form video push, the company is diversifying its content types. Netflix recently launched its first original video podcasts and has formed partnerships with Spotify and iHeartMedia to integrate established podcast libraries.

The redesigned mobile UI is scheduled for a global rollout later in 2026. After last year’s TV app redesign, this move now reflects Netflix's broader ambition to blend traditional streaming with the high-frequency interaction typical of social media platforms.