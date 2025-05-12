Netflix to remove interactive specials - Black Mirror Bandersnatch and Kimmy vs. the Reverend

Netflix is pulling the plug on its final two interactive titles, Black Mirror: Bandersnatch and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. the Reverend, from its platform on May 12, 2025, according to a report from What’s on Netflix. The move marks the formal close of the streamer’s once-hyped foray into choose-your-own-adventure-style storytelling.

Advertisement

While Netflix has offered several interactive specials over the years, Bandersnatch remains the most iconic. Released in 2018 as part of the Black Mirror anthology series, the feature-length interactive film allowed viewers to steer the narrative via a complex web of choices. Its branching paths became a Reddit obsession, with users racing to uncover hidden endings and secret sequences. Despite its popularity, the format never truly became a mainstay.

Kimmy Schmidt’s special, launched in 2020 as an epilogue to the beloved sitcom, offered a comedic spin on interactivity, letting viewers decide how protagonist Kimmy tackled wedding chaos and faced off with her nemesis, the Reverend.

The decision follows Netflix’s broader strategy shift away from interactive video and toward expanding its footprint in gaming. Recent changes include the continued rollout of mobile games, experiments with cloud-streamed gaming on TVs, and a redesigned TV interface to better surface gaming content.

Advertisement

Netflix began retiring most of its interactive titles last year. At the time, Netflix spokesperson Chrissy Kelleher stated, “The technology served its purpose, but is now limiting as we focus on technological efforts in other areas.”

The removal of Bandersnatch and Kimmy vs. the Reverend leaves no active titles under Netflix’s “Interactive Specials” banner. Earlier removals included Ranveer vs. Wild with Bear Grylls and You vs. Wild, though non-interactive versions of the latter still appear on the platform.

Fans hoping to revisit or discover the choose-your-own chaos of Bandersnatch or guide Kimmy to the altar one last time will need to act fast before the content disappears for good.