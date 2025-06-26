Netflix to remove over 20 mobile games in July, including Hades and Monument Valley series

Netflix is preparing to remove a significant number of mobile games from its subscription-based gaming platform next month. A total of 22 titles will be withdrawn from Netflix Games, with Hades leading the exit on 2 July, followed by the rest on 15 July in India.

The move reduces the overall volume of the Netflix Games library, which has grown to more than 120 ad-free mobile games available to Netflix subscribers across iOS, iPadOS and Android devices.

The change was initially reported by What’s on Netflix and was later confirmed directly via the Netflix app, where affected titles now display a ‘Leaving Soon’ badge.

Games being removed include:

• Hades

• Monument Valley, Monument Valley 2, Monument Valley 3

• Carmen Sandiego

• Braid, Anniversary Edition

• Death’s Door

• Lego Legacy: Heroes Unboxed

• Raji: An Ancient Epic

• Rainbow Six: Smol

• Ludo King

• SpongeBob: Bubble Pop F.U.N.

• The Case of the Golden Idol

• The Rise of the Golden Idol

• Dumb Ways to Survive

• Battleship

• CoComelon: Play with JJ

• Diner Out: Merge Cafe

• Ghost Detective

• Katana Zero

• TED Tumblewords

• Vineyard Valley

In a statement to Variety, Netflix said, “Just like with series and film, games will come and go from the service.”

Hades, the critically acclaimed roguelike action title by Supergiant Games, joined Netflix Games in March last year on iOS after its original 2020 release on Nintendo Switch, PC and Mac, followed by PlayStation and Xbox in 2021. Its early removal ahead of the rest signals potential licensing limitations or strategic shifts in Netflix’s game catalogue.

Despite bringing marquee names such as Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy - The Definitive Edition and Hades to the platform, Netflix Games has had a mixed performance. While the GTA trilogy reportedly surpassed 30 million downloads, performance data on other titles remains unclear.

Netflix had also shut down one of its in-house game studios, Blue, in October 2024. The studio was said to be developing a new original title, which was shelved as part of a broader reassessment of Netflix’s gaming ambitions.