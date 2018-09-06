New Apple iPhone prices leaked before September 12 launch

Apple will be conducting its annual launch event on September 12. The leaks haven't left a lot to the imagination but the only surprise left for us enthusiasts and buyers is the pricing of the new Apple iPhones. However, this may not be the case here.

German website Macerkopf.de claims to know the prices of the new iPhones. The launch dates for Apple's event were also first leaked by this website. The website claims that the 5.8-inch iPhone Xs will be priced at 909 euros (roughly Rs 76,000). The bigger variant called iPhone Xs Max/Plus will be priced at 1,149 euros (roughly Rs 96,200). These will be the prices for the base variants with 64GB of storage. The cheaper iPhone with LCD display will be priced at 799 euros (roughly Rs 67,000).

Even if Apple launches these devices at similar price in Europe or their equivalent prices in US, the pricing will not be the same in India. Apple mostly prices its devices at much higher cost in India. The weakening rupee will further exaggerate this price difference. Going by last year's pricing, the most expensive iPhone may cost well beyond Rs 1 lakh.

Coming to the specifications and features on the new iPhones, here's what we know:

The successors of the iPhone X will have a similar design language but different sizes. One of the iPhones will be an immediate successor of the iPhone X with a 5.8-inch screen, the second will be bigger with a 6.5-inch screen and the third will be a cheaper, 6.1-inch iPhone. The cheaper iPhone is expected to feature an LCD display instead of AMOLED on the other two.

Popular analyst, Ming Chi-Kuo claimed that the construction material of the cheaper iPhone will also be different. The 6.1-inch iPhone is expected to go for Aluminum instead of Stainless Steel on the other two. However, all three will come with a notch and also feature Apple's Face ID.

All three devices are expected to use the A12 chipset. The cheaper phone will come with 3GB RAM instead of 4GB on the other two. In terms of storage, the more expensive phones will get three options; the base with 64GB, another variant with 256GB and the third with 512GB storage. The LCD variant, however, will just get 64GB and 256GB variants.

While the 5.8-inch and 6.5-inch iPhones will get dual cameras with two 12-megapixel lenses, the LCD variant will get a single lens setup with a 12-megapixel sensor. However, the device will get more colour options in comparison to its expensive siblings. The cheapest 2018 iPhone will be offered in 5 colour options, whereas the others will be offered in just 3 colours.