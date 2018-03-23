New OnePlus 6 leak shows Snapdragon 845, 6GB RAM, dual camera and more

The past few days have been replete with leaks about OnePlus 6, covering everything from features to price of the awaited device. A leak sized a 8GB RAM variant of the smartphone with flagships from other companies. Now a more recent leak has come out, listing the specifications of what seems to be a 6GB variant of the next OnePlus offering.

The leaked spec list shows that the OnePlus 6 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC which has been clocked at 2.7GHz, similar to what the previous leaks had to say. The recently leaked specifications, however, show that the high-end chipset will be coupled with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The last leak showed 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The existing OnePlus 5T comes in 8GB/128GB and 6GB/64GB variants.

The latest leaks show a OnePlus 6 sporting a 6.28-inch display, which has been mentioned in earlier leaks too. The AMOLED panel will have a resolution of 2280x1080 pixels, with an aspect ratio of 19:9. Leaks by far have been indicating towards an Apple iPhone X-like notch at the top of the screen. The OnePlus 6 will run Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box, as per leaks and will draw juice from a 3450mAh battery.

According to the listing, the OnePlus 6 will have the same dual camera setup as the OnePlus 5T at the back, with 16Megapixel and 20Megapixel sensors with f/1.7 lenses. The front camera has been bumped to 20Megapixel with f/2.0 aperture.

Unlike the last leak, there is no word on the price of the 6GB variant of OnePlus 6. Previous reports suggest that the 8GB variant can be priced at CAD 749 (around Rs 38,000). While this price tag is more than earlier OnePlus phones, it still is a lot less than flagship devices from Apple or Samsung.

While OnePlus has not come up with a date to launch its next smartphone yet, its CEO Pete Lau has announced that company's 2018 flagship will be out in second quarter of the year. This puts the date between April and June this year. Same has been the case with launch of earlier OnePlus flagship devices in the past.

It is has been speculated that the OnePlus 6 will borrow a lot of design elements from the recenty launched Oppo R15. This could be another way of saying that the OnePlus 6 will also jump on the iPhone X notch bandwagon. As per reports so far, the screen and camera setup of the phones are already similar. OnePlus has been taking design ideas from Oppo smartphones.