New Orleans Attack: Terror suspect used Meta smart glasses to record area; chilling video released

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has disclosed disturbing details about a tragic incident in New Orleans, where a suspect used Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses to document his actions. The suspect, identified as Jabbar, drove a rented truck into a bustling tourist area, killing 14 individuals and injuring many more. Additionally, he had placed explosives around the district, which could have led to further destruction if they had been detonated. Fortunately, the police apprehended Jabbar before he could activate the explosives.

Authorities have stated that Jabbar meticulously planned the attack, using remote-controlled explosives concealed in plastic coolers and uploading videos to Facebook moments before the truck rampage. In these videos, he expressed allegiance to ISIS and described his motives as a 'war against nonbelievers.' By using Meta's Ray-Ban smart glasses, Jabbar captured his actions, seemingly intending to glorify the attack in real-time. The glasses, equipped with a 12 MP ultra-wide camera and advanced audio systems, enabled Jabbar to discreetly record and upload videos directly to Meta platforms. Investigators believe he utilised the glasses' voice commands and other hands-free features during the incident.

The explosives used by Jabbar were made with a rare compound that, according to FBI agents, has not been used in previous attacks in the US or Europe. The origins of this compound are still under investigation, but experts are exploring Jabbar's military background and a bomb-making setup discovered in his Texas residence. It is reported that Jabbar had been experimenting with makeshift detonators using everyday items like electric matches. Authorities believe Jabbar intended to detonate the bombs remotely from his truck. 'The transmitter would have worked had New Orleans police not intervened in time,' said FBI Special Agent Joshua Jackson.

The Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, marketed for convenience and creativity, include features that played a crucial role in Jabbar's attack. These features include a 12 MP camera and a five-microphone system for capturing high-quality images and immersive video with excellent audio clarity. Users can easily upload content to Facebook or Instagram. With the 'Hey Meta' voice assistant, users can take photos, send messages, or search for information without touching the glasses. Discreet speakers provide a personal audio experience, allowing switching between music, calls, and ambient sound. The Meta View app also adds to the functionality, offering features like interactive tours, special effects, and content sharing. The glasses also come with a portable charging case that offers up to eight charges.

In the weeks leading up to the attack, Jabbar made two trips to New Orleans, presumably to scout the area. He visited on October 30 and again on November 10, just days before the incident. Videos released by the FBI show him placing the explosives early in the morning on the day of the attack.