New Orleans attack: New Year’s Day attack leaves 15 dead, attacker potentially linked to ISIS- Here's what we know so far

A devastating attack in New Orleans’ French Quarter on New Year’s Day has left the city and the nation reeling. A U.S. Army veteran, flying an ISIS flag from his truck, drove into a crowded pedestrian area, killing 15 people and injuring 30 others. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was killed in a shootout with police after the attack. Authorities believe he may have had accomplices.

The attack occurred around 3:15 a.m. near the intersection of Canal and Bourbon Streets, a historic hub for music and nightlife. The incident disrupted New Year’s celebrations and forced the postponement of the Sugar Bowl, a major college football event. Officials are investigating possible links to terrorist organizations, and the city remains on high alert as authorities search for clues and potential accomplices.

This is what we know so far in the case:

1. The suspect, Shamsud-Din Jabbar, was a 42-year-old U.S. citizen and Army veteran from Texas who served in Afghanistan. He was a former staff sergeant who had spent 10 years in the military, including a deployment to Afghanistan from 2009 to 2010. Jabbar later transitioned to the Army Reserve, serving until 2020.

2. Jabbar was killed in a shootout with police after ramming his truck into the crowd. He opened fire during the confrontation, wounding two police officers before being fatally shot.

3. The attack killed 15 people, including individuals from diverse backgrounds. Victims included a mother of a 4-year-old who had recently been promoted at work, a New York financial employee visiting home for the holidays, and an 18-year-old aspiring nurse from Mississippi.

4. An ISIS flag was attached to the vehicle, raising suspicions of a connection to terrorist organizations. This prompted federal authorities to investigate Jabbar’s potential links to ISIS and other extremist groups.

5. Weapons and a potential explosive device were found in the truck. Additionally, two explosive devices were discovered and safely neutralized in the French Quarter, heightening concerns about further threats.

6. The Sugar Bowl, a key college football event in New Orleans, was postponed as authorities conducted citywide sweeps to ensure public safety. The game, originally scheduled for New Year’s Day, was rescheduled for later in the week.

7. U.S. President Joe Biden condemned the attack, calling it a "despicable" act. He highlighted that the suspect had posted ISIS-inspired videos online hours before the attack, expressing his intent to kill and his allegiance to the militant group.

I have been continually briefed since early this morning regarding the horrific incident that occurred in New Orleans overnight.



The FBI is taking the lead in the investigation and is investigating this incident as an act of terrorism. I will continue to receive updates… — President Biden (@POTUS) January 1, 2025

8. Jabbar, who worked in real estate in Houston, had previously appeared in promotional videos discussing his background. He described himself as being raised in Beaumont, Texas, and transitioning from military service to a civilian career.

9. Witnesses described scenes of chaos and terror. Kimberly Strickland, a tourist from Alabama, recounted hearing the screech of tires, the rev of the engine, and the horrifying sounds of impact, followed by screams and the sight of debris and injured individuals.

10. Authorities are pursuing leads on Jabbar’s known associates. FBI Assistant Special Agent Alethea Duncan emphasised that they do not be

