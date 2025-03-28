Nintendo Direct March 2025: Big announcements and what to expect from Switch 2

Nintendo has wrapped up its latest Direct event, held on 27 March 2025, showcasing a host of exciting new games, updates, and features for the Nintendo Switch. While fans eagerly await the unveiling of the Nintendo Switch 2 on 2 April, this presentation focused on current and upcoming releases for the existing console.

With the highly anticipated Switch 2 Direct just around the corner, Nintendo fans are buzzing with speculation. The new console is expected to build on the immense success of the original Switch, offering enhanced graphics, improved performance, and backward compatibility. While the details remain under wraps, Nintendo has promised a dedicated event on 2 April to reveal the full scope of the new system. Until then, the latest Direct has kept players entertained with plenty of announcements for the current Switch lineup.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond

One of the biggest highlights was the new footage of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, developed by Retro Studios. The iconic bounty hunter Samus Aran now boasts psychic abilities, allowing her to manipulate the environment, unlock doors, and alter the trajectory of her beam. The game is slated for a 2025 release, though no specific date has been confirmed.

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake

Following the success of Dragon Quest III HD-2D, Nintendo announced that the first two games in the series are getting the same visual overhaul. With their signature pixel art combined with 3D environments, this remake promises a nostalgic yet refreshed experience. The release is expected later this year.

No Sleep for Kaname Date – AI: The Somnium Files

The next entry in the AI: The Somnium Files series, No Sleep for Kaname Date, follows the protagonist as he searches for Iris, an internet idol trapped in a sinister escape game. The game blends puzzle-solving with mystery and is set to launch on 25 July 2025.

Shadow Labyrinth

In a surprising twist, Bandai Namco revealed Shadow Labyrinth, a dark and eerie spin-off from the Pac-Man franchise. This Metroidvania-style game sees players navigating a haunted labyrinth with an ominous puck helper. The game is set to release on 18 July 2025.

Virtual Game Cards and Nintendo Today App

Nintendo introduced an innovative new feature called Virtual Game Cards, which allow players to virtually “eject” and “load” games between consoles, enabling limited game lending within family groups. This update is expected to roll out in late April.

In addition, the Nintendo Today app, launching immediately, will deliver news, comics, and more to dedicated Nintendo fans. It will also be the go-to source for updates on the upcoming Switch 2.

Pokemon Legends Z-A

Nintendo showcased a new trailer for Pokemon Legends Z-A, hinting at fresh Pokémon species and game modes. While a concrete release date has yet to be announced, the game is expected to arrive later this year.

Monument Valley Trilogy

The critically acclaimed Monument Valley series is coming to the Switch, with Monument Valley 1 and 2 arriving on 15 April, followed by Monument Valley 3 in the summer of 2025.

Tamagotchi Plaza

Fans of the iconic Tamagotchi pets can look forward to Tamagotchi Plaza, set to launch on 27 June 2025. This game brings together over 100 Tamagotchi characters with a variety of minigames and activities.

Nintendo’s March Direct offered plenty of excitement and anticipation, keeping fans engaged as the countdown to the Switch 2 announcement continues. Stay tuned for more updates during the dedicated Switch 2 Direct on 2 April 2025.