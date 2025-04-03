Nintendo Switch 2 launch set for June 5: Bigger screen, GameChat, and magnetic joy-cons confirmed

Nintendo has officially lifted the curtain on the long-awaited Nintendo Switch 2, confirming a June 5 release for its next-generation hybrid gaming console. Priced at $449.99 (roughly ₹38,500), the new system brings a host of hardware and software upgrades, along with a Mario Kart World bundle at $499.99 (around ₹42,800).

Unveiled during a Nintendo Direct showcase on Wednesday, the Switch 2 builds on its predecessor’s versatility with a larger display, next-gen Joy-Cons, and a voice and video chat feature aimed at enhancing multiplayer experiences.

The Switch 2 boasts a 7.9-inch 1080p LCD screen with HDR and a 120Hz refresh rate, a step up from the original’s 6.2-inch 720p panel. In docked mode, it supports up to 4K resolution, powered by what Nintendo describes as “significantly improved CPU and GPU performance.”

The new Joy-Cons attach magnetically and double up as mouse-like input devices, enabling touchless controls for select games. Nintendo has retained the overall thickness at 13.9mm, but added dual USB Type-C ports and a sturdier, adjustable rear stand.

Storage gets a generous bump to 256GB, expandable via microSD Express cards, while backward compatibility ensures gamers can continue playing their existing Switch library.

Arguably, the standout addition is GameChat, Nintendo’s answer to PlayStation and Xbox’s built-in communication tools. Accessed via a new ‘C’ button on the right Joy-Con, GameChat allows up to four players to voice or video chat, share gameplay, or stream screens together. The feature leans on a Discord-style interface for real-time interaction.

Nintendo has also introduced an optional Switch 2 camera accessory, which plugs in via USB-C to enable video calls while gaming. “The goal is to connect players not just through gameplay, but conversation and expression,” Nintendo said in a statement. The GameChat feature marks a significant departure from Nintendo’s traditionally minimal online communication tools.

While North America will see pre-orders go live on April 9, India once again misses out on an official release. However, gamers in the country can expect imported units to arrive on platforms like Amazon and local resellers shortly after launch.

Nintendo also teased a slew of first- and third-party titles coming to the platform at launch, including the much-anticipated Mario Kart World, which will be bundled with the console. Other upcoming titles will be detailed in a follow-up announcement.