'Dorsey's Twitter had a problem accepting Indian law': Rajeev Chandrasekhar says Twitter ex-CEO's claim is an 'outright lie'

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey made some bold accusations about the Indian govt claiming that their team received threats about a possible shutdown and even raids on their homes. Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics & Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has called the statement an 'outright lie' on Twitter. He clarified that no one was raided or sent to jail from Twitter's team.

MoS IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar said, "This is an outright lie by @jack - perhaps an attempt to brush out that very dubious period of twitters history. "

He further added, "@twitter undr Dorsey n his team were in repeated n continuous violations of India law. As a matter of fact they were in non-compliance with law repeatedly from 2020 to 2022 and it was only June 2022 when they finally complied."

Chandrasekhar explained that no one went to jail nor was Twitter "shutdown".

He further added, "Dorseys Twitter regime had a problem accepting the sovereignty of Indian law. It behaved as if the laws of India did not apply to it. India as a sovereign nation has the right to ensure that its laws are followed by all companies operating in India."

Chandrasekhar also explained why Dorsey specifically mentioned the farmers protest. He claimed that there was a lot of misinformation circulating during the protests and that it the government's responsibility to take down such fake news.

Chandrasekharan said, "During the protests in January 2021, there was a lot of misinformation and even reports of genocide which were definitely fake. GoI was obligated to remove misinformation from the platform because it had the potential to further inflame the situation based on fake news."

The union minister also called out former Twitter CEO for treating the Indian market differently, when compared to their activities in the US. He said, "such was the level of partisan behaviour on Twitter under Jack regime, that they had a problem removing misinformation from the platform in India, when they did it themselves when similar events took place in the USA."

Targeting Dorsey directly, Chandrasekharan hinted at the revelation made in the Twitter Files where Dorsey seemed to have turned a blind eye to some questionable decisions made by the upper management of the company.

Chandrasekharan said, "There is ample evidence now in public domain abt Jacks twitter's arbitrary, blatantly partisan n discriminatory conduct and misuse of its power on its platform during that period."

He further added, "Twitter under Dorsey was not just violating Indian law, but was partisan in how it was using "deamplify" n deplatforming of some arbitrarily in violation of Art 14,19 of our constitution and also assisting in weaponising of misinformation."

The minister further claimed that the Indian govt's existing policies are clear for all intermediaries operating in India and that's important to ensure "internet is safe, trusted and accountable."

