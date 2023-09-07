Noida police meet Google Maps officials to discuss G20 Summit, Moto GP Events traffic plans

Just before the onset of G20 Summit in New Delhi, Noida Police held a meeting with Google Maps officials to discuss the traffic plans. In addition to G20 Summit, Moto GP and Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show will also be held in the city soon. During this meeting, the officials discussed how they will manage the traffic in the coming days and release advisories for routes to help citizens avoid hassle.

Notably, Moto GP is scheduled from September 22 to 24 at the Buddha International Circuit, and the UP International Trade Show will take place from September 21 to 25 at the India Expo Centre and Mart.

As reported by PTI, it was reported that major spots in the city including hospitals, major parking spots will be spotted on Google Maps. This meeting was chaired by DCP (traffic) Anil Yadav with Google Maps’ Kanwardeep Singh and Jitendra. It was held in the traffic police’s office in Sector 14A.

As per a statement given to PTI, “A detailed discussion was held about the diversions and traffic advisories to be issued during the G-20, the Moto GP 2023 and the UP International Trade Show 2023 events so that the general public does not have to face traffic problems during these important and international programs. At the same time, the traffic system should remain as smooth as possible. For this, important suggestions were given on all points.”

"It has been agreed upon that places of interest, major parking spots like for MotoGP 2023 the North Zone, West Zone, South Zone and East Zone of the venue (Buddha International Circuit), and major hospitals are also plotted on Google Map," it added.

A blueprint has been prepared by the police on how they can route and re-route the incoming and outgoing traffic during the event.

Noida Police will also host a similar meeting with Apple Map and Map My India app officials.

