IMD to issue specialised weather forecast for G20 Summit; see details

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has added an additional automatic weather station in close proximity to Pragati Maidan, where the G20 Summit is set to take place. This new station is designed to deliver specialised and real-time weather forecasts tailored to the high-profile event.

The IMD will commence its continuous weather monitoring for the summit starting on Thursday morning. It will disseminate customised weather updates and forecasts through a dedicated webpage accessible on the IMD website at mausam.imd.gov.in/g20.

This dedicated webpage will provide immediate access to real-time data gathered from the recently installed automatic weather station (AWS) near the G20 Summit venue. It will offer precise information concerning air temperature, humidity, wind speed and direction, as well as rainfall.

To ensure that users have the most accurate and current weather information at their disposal, the data will be updated at 15-minute intervals, as confirmed by the IMD.

Similar weather information will also be available for nine other significant locations within Delhi, including the Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi railway station, Chandni Chowk, Akshardham Temple, Bahai/Lotus Temple, Qutab Minar, Red Fort/Rajghat, Delhi University, and Lodhi Road (Lodhi Garden).

The G20 Leaders' Summit is scheduled to take place on September 9-10 and is expected to be attended by over 30 heads of state, high-ranking officials from the European Union, invited guest countries, and 14 heads of international organisations.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi touched down in Indonesia on Thursday morning to participate in the ASEAN-India and the East Asia summits. These meetings will serve as platforms for discussions on the future dimensions of India's collaboration with the strategically significant nations in the area.

