NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch launched with focus on durability and fitness for ₹9,999

Noise has launched the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro, an adventure-focused smartwatch designed to combine durability with advanced tracking and fitness features.

The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro is built with a titanium alloy bezel and is designed to withstand over 2,000 drops, remain watertight up to 164 feet, and operate in temperatures ranging from -5°C to 50°C. Its 1.5-inch AMOLED display, offering up to 1000 nits of brightness, is supported by a 2W built-in flashlight for low-light conditions. The device promises up to 28 days of standby battery life.

Advertisement

It is built to support a wide range of activities, from urban running and weekend hikes to high-altitude trekking. The smartwatch features dual-band GPS with 5-satellite support and a 9-axis motion sensor, offering precise navigation and performance tracking even in areas with weak signals. Preloaded training courses help users maintain their fitness routines across different environments.

Commenting on the launch, Amit Khatri, Co-founder of Noise, said, “At Noise, our vision is to build technology that empowers people to live, move, and explore with freedom and confidence. The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro embodies this vision, a smartwatch born from real customer insights and designed with purpose.”

The smartwatch is compatible with platforms such as Strava, Apple Health, and the NoiseFit App, enabling users to monitor and analyse their fitness performance. It is aimed at urban runners, cyclists, trekkers, and outdoor enthusiasts seeking a resilient and feature-rich smartwatch.

Advertisement

The smartwatch is available from 11 September 2025 at a launch price of ₹9,999. It can be purchased through gonoise.com, Amazon, Flipkart, and select offline retailers, including Croma and Reliance Digital. Two colour options are available: Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige.