Redmi Note 5 Pro competitor Nokia 6 2018 now available in India; price, offers, specifications

HMD Global's Nokia 6 2018 is now available in the Indian market. The device was first unveiled at the MWC 2018 earlier this year and then was unveiled at an event in New Delhi earlier this week. The Nokia 6 2018 comes with substantial upgrades in comparison to last year's iteration.

The biggest boost to the device's credentials is the new Snapdragon 630 chipset which puts it in direct competition with favourites like Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro and the Redmi Note 5. While the device is still lacking in terms of crude specifications, it does make up with its solid build quality, Carl Zeiss camera and Nokia's brand assurance.

The device is selling out of brick and mortar retail stores as well as the company's official store. Currently, Nokia is selling the device with various offers.

On the purchase of the new Nokia 6, the buyer will be eligible for a cashback of Rs 2,000 from Airtel 4G. Airtel TV is also being offered for free till December 31, 2018.

Servify is also providing a 12-month accidental damage insurance with the device on opening a Kotak savings account and activating it with an initial deposit of Rs 1,000 in the introductory period. The buyer will also be able to get a flat discount of 25 per cent on Makemytrip. It is advised the buyer takes a look at the fine-print terms and conditions before availing these offers.

Coming to the specifications of the device, currently, the device is just available in a single variant with 32GB internal storage and 3GB RAM. However, Nokia is expected to bring the higher, 64GB storage, 4GB RAM variant to India.

The Nokia 6 2018 sports a 5.5-inch screen with HD IPS panel protected by a 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass. The display looked crisp and bright during our hands on with the device.

In the camera department, the Nokia 6 2018 comes with a 16megapixel camera powered by Zeiss optics. The camera setup on the device now also supports Bothie, which allows both rear and front cameras to take pictures at once.

One of the biggest USPs of the device is its build quality. HMD Global has build Nokia 6 2018 from a single block of 6000-series aluminum. This helps with the device's durability. Now, Nokia has added dual tone anodised polish to it for a better finish. The phone is powered by a 3,000mAh battery and even supports fast charging.