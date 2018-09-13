Nokia 6.1 Plus goes out of stock in first few minutes of flash sale

Nokia 6.1 Plus went on sale today and the device went out of stock within two minutes of being available. The flash sale was conducted on Flipkart and started at 12pm. By the time the clock hit 12:02 pm, the device went out of stock. We are still unsure about the exact quantity of the units available on sale but it seems Nokia has hit a home run with the Nokia 6.1 Plus.

This was the third sale of the Nokia 6.1 Plus. It first went on sale on August 30 and has been getting a lot of attention from buyers. Within three weeks of sales, the phone has managed to receive 10,680 ratings and 2,329 reviews on Flipkart (at the time this was published). The next sale will happen on September 20 at 12pm.

The Nokia 6.1 Plus comes with a 5.8-inch notched display and Android One operating system. The phone comes with a glass sandwich design with 2.5D Gorilla Glass 3 protection and 19:9 aspect ratio. The device has a screen to body ratio of 81.5 per cent.

The device comes with Android 8.1 Oreo out of the box and is assured to get the Android Pie update as soon as it starts rolling out to other Android One devices.

The device uses a dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone with a 3060mAh battery and Quick Charge 3.0. The Nokia 6.1 Plus boasts a dual rear camera setup, with one 16-megapixel sensor and another 5-megapixel monochrome sensor, with f/2.0 aperture. There is also a 16-megapixel front camera with the same f/2.0 aperture. The Nokia 6.1 comes with 64GB of inbuilt storage which can be expanded via microSD card (up to 400GB). In terms of build, the Nokia 6.1 has an aluminum body with a 93 per cent glass surface at the front.