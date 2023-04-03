Nokia C12 Plus with 4,000 mAh battery launched in India; check price, features, more

After the launch of Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro in India, the company has now launched Nokia C12 Plus in the country. The highlights of the newly-launched smartphone include its 6.3-inch display, a 4,000 mAh battery and 32GB of internal storage. The smartphone is not yet available for purchase, but a microsite of the handset has already appeared on the official Nokia India website.

Nokia recently launched Nokia C12 and Nokia C12 Pro in India at Rs 6,599 and Rs 6,999 respectively.

Nokia C12 Plus price, sale

Nokia C12 is launched in India in one single storage variant that offers 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This variant is priced at Rs 7,999 in India. As for the colour options, the smartphone is available in Light Mint, Charcoal and Dark Cyan colour variants.

Notably, Nokia has not announced the sale dates of the smartphone in India.

Nokia C12 Plus specifications

Nokia C12 Plus features a 6.5-inch HD+ display that offers 720 X 1520-pixel resolution. As for the design, the smartphone has a plastic body that has a rectangular camera module tucked in the top left corner at the back. The display comes with a waterdrop notch that houses a front camera.

The smartphone is powered by Unisoc Octa Core chipset that is clocked up to 1.6 GHz. It offers 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage that is expandable via microSD Card. It runs on Android 12 (Go Edition).

In terms of camera, it comes with a single 8MP rear camera that is accompanied by an LED Flash and supports Autofocus. For selfies and video calls, it sports a 5MP front facing camera.

Nokia C12 Plus houses a 4,000 mAh battery that can be charged with the help of a micro-USB port. The smartphone also features a 3.5mm headphone jack unlike several flagship smartphones. For connectivity, it comes with dual SIM, 4G VoLTE, WiFI, Bluetooth, GPS, and more.

